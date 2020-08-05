Obama Seemingly Alludes To Nazi Germany When Privately Bashing Trump Base

Former President Obama took aim at President Donald Trump’s base during a private phone call Tuesday with Democratic donors, and reportedly even alluded to Nazi Germany when he claimed Trump is consciously tapping into their fears and redirecting them “in nativist, racist, sexist ways.”

According to The New York Times, people who took notes of Obama’s comments during a Zoom call with actor George Clooney, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and high-paying donors maintain that the former president also claimed that the idea of voter suppression influencing the 2020 presidential election keeps him up at night. The Zoom call on Tuesday sold out of tickets ranging from $250 to $250,000.

Regarding Trump’s base, Obama said, “It’s just glued to Fox News and Breitbart and Limbaugh and just this conservative echo chamber — and so, they’re going to turn out to vote. What he has unleashed and what he continues to try to tap into is the fears and anger and resentment of people who, in some cases, really are having a tough time and have seen their prospects, or communities where they left, declining. And Trump tries to tap into that and redirect in nativist, racist, sexist ways.”

Obama also appeared to obliquely reference the Third Reich to warn where such “darker impulses” might propel the nation if left unchecked. “The endpoint of that we saw in Europe 60 years ago, 70 years ago — what happens when those things get unleashed,” he said. “You don’t nip that in the bud, bad things can happen. Among the most quote unquote civilized societies.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --