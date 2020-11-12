Obama Security Adviser Admits Biden Is Already Talking With Foreign Leaders; A Breach Of The Logan Act

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes admitted Monday that Joe Biden is already speaking with foreign leaders as if he is the next President, a move that some believe to be a breach of the Logan Act, the same law that President Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn was prosecuted under.

Rhodes made the comments during an MSNBC interview in which he slammed Trump for contesting the election:

“We’re going to have the pageantry already of the president-elect announcing his advisory board. He’s going to start announcing cabinet secretaries. The center of political gravity in this country and the world is shifting to Joe Biden. Foreign leaders are already having phone calls with Joe Biden, talking about the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th,” said Rhodes.

.@brhodes: Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders about “the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th” pic.twitter.com/ynHspaEDxE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

This is the exact same scenario that Obama advisers accused Gen. Flynn of being in prior to Trump’s inauguration, when the former national security advisor was purportedly communicating with foreign officials, including the then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. – READ MORE

