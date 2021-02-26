Obama says reparations ‘justified’ but ‘politics of White resistance’ made it ‘nonstarter’ to propose

Former President Barack Obama blamed “the politics of White resistance and resentment” as the reason why he didn’t push financial reparations for Black Americans during his presidency.

On Monday, Obama and rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen released the second episode of their new podcast, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” where they spoke about race relations in the United States.

Toward the end of the episode, the two hosts spoke about reparations to Black Americans and whether or not the controversial policy would come to fruition.

Obama said he believes reparations are “justified” and that “there’s not much question that the wealth… the power of this country was built in significant part — not exclusively, maybe not even the majority of it, but a large portion of it — was built on the backs of slaves.”

The former president claimed that a reparations proposal didn’t make its way through the lawmaking process during his presidency due to “the politics of White resistance and resentment.”

“And what I saw during my presidency was the politics of White resistance and resentment. The talk of ‘welfare queens’ and the talk of the ‘undeserving’ poor. And the backlash against affirmative action,” Obama said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --