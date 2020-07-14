Obama Says Mail-In Voting ‘Shouldn’t Be a Partisan Issue’

Former President Barack Obama (D) is speaking out in support of absentee ballots.

“Voting by mail shouldn’t be a partisan issue––especially during a pandemic,” Obama wrote in a tweet on Monday. “Everybody should be able to request an absentee ballot, and make their voice heard in every election.”

He shared an NPR story on the controversy around mail-in voting.

He also encouraged Americans to register to vote and shared a link that gives people information on how to request an absentee ballot. – READ MORE

