Obama Says Dems Can’t Fixate on Glitz — While Speaking at Multi-Million Dollar Beverly Hills Mansion

Former President Barack Obama came out of self-imposed seclusion this week to deliver a somewhat scathing rebuke to supporters of his own party, saying Democrats need to do more than just mope.

He delivered his speech at a fundraiser hosted at a multi-million home belonging to a supporter and encouraged those present not to expect events to be “entertaining all the time.”

However, given the setting that night, many of his comments ring a bit hollow in the wake of last week’s stunning primary collapse in New York.

The audience at the event was entertained by a performance from platinum-selling pop star Christina Aguilera. A place at the table for these events ranges into the six figures — a recent appearance cost $237,300 per couple to attend.

President Obama followed it up with an appearance on behalf of Nancy Pelosi, where he praised her past career and future potential.- READ MORE

