Obama Says Dems Can’t Fixate on Glitz — While Speaking at Multi-Million Dollar Beverly Hills Mansion
Former President Barack Obama came out of self-imposed seclusion this week to deliver a somewhat scathing rebuke to supporters of his own party, saying Democrats need to do more than just mope.
He delivered his speech at a fundraiser hosted at a multi-million home belonging to a supporter and encouraged those present not to expect events to be “entertaining all the time.”
However, given the setting that night, many of his comments ring a bit hollow in the wake of last week’s stunning primary collapse in New York.
The audience at the event was entertained by a performance from platinum-selling pop star Christina Aguilera. A place at the table for these events ranges into the six figures — a recent appearance cost $237,300 per couple to attend.
President Obama followed it up with an appearance on behalf of Nancy Pelosi, where he praised her past career and future potential.
President Obama also reinforced support for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, suggesting she will again become Speaker after the 2018 elections.