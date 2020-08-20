Obama Rips Into Trump By Name, Says He ‘Hasn’t Grown Into The Job Because He Can’t’

Former President Barack Obama strongly rebuked his successor by name in a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday evening, accusing President Donald Trump of actively failing in his role as Commander-in-Chief of the United States.

Delivering his remarks from Philadelphia and standing in front of a massive Declaration of Independence backdrop, Obama ripped into Trump for never discovering “any reverence for the Democracy that had been placed in his care.”

“For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends, no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” said Obama.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” he said.

Obama then transitioned into a long argument for why on-the-fence citizens should cast a vote for Biden, who the former president described as his brother, instead of sitting out the election or voting for Trump. – READ MORE

