Obama Returns to Politics With Initiative to ‘Favorably Position Democrats’

Former President Barack Obama announced a return to the political arena with an initiative designed to ‘favorably position Democrats’ by ‘combating partisan gerrymandering.’

Obama tweeted a message about a program known as ‘Redistricting U,’ which is part of the All on the Line campaign. That campaign is a merger of his Organizing for Action group with former Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Redistricting Action Fund.

“I’ve always believed that training is at the heart of organizing,” Obama explains. “It’s why I made it a priority in my 2008 campaign and throughout our larger movement for change in the years since. The movement for fair maps will determine the course of progress on every issue we care about for the next decade.”

If anyone tells you that @EricHolder is “fighting against gerrymandering” and for “fair maps,” just look at the form his organization filed with the IRS. The truth: their mission is to “FAVORABLY POSITION DEMOCRATS FOR THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.” pic.twitter.com/1f6J2SnIlX — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 22, 2019

Fair maps, or favorable maps?

Holder warned in 2017 that Obama would be making a return to politics and that his role would specifically involve this effort to combat gerrymandering. – READ MORE