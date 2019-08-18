Obama Reportedly Cautioned Biden Ahead of 2020: ‘You Don’t Have to Do This, Joe’

Former President Barack Obama reportedly warned his former vice president, Joe Biden, ahead of Biden’s jump into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

According to The New York Times report, Obama “took pains to cast his doubts about the campaign in personal terms.”

Earlier in 2019, Obama told Biden, “You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” as the former vice president mulled a presidential bid.

Biden, however, wasn’t backing down as he told Obama that he “could never forgive himself if he turned down a second shot at Mr. Trump,” the Times reports.

Obama has extended counsel to the 2020 Democratic candidates. The former president reportedly told Biden’s top campaign advisors whether Biden win’s or loses, “they needed to make sure Mr. Biden did not ’embarrass himself’ or ‘damage his legacy’ during the campaign,” the Times reports. – READ MORE