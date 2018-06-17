Obama Presidential Center Will Cost Taxpayers Almost $200 Million

Illinois taxpayers will cough up almost $200 million as part of the state’s plan to improve the area around the Obama Presidential Center, which will be constructed on the South Side of Chicago.

Earlier this month, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed off on a bill that included $174 million for road work near the project and another $50 million to repair a rail stop, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Bringing the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago took leadership and vision, and we are gratified that our partners in Springfield also saw the potential for what this means for all of Illinois. The state’s $174 million investment in infrastructure improvements near the Obama Center on the South Side of Chicago is money well spent,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement that was released Friday as ground was broken for the rail stop project.

FOX NEWS: Obama Presidential Center to cost taxpayers nearly $200M: report pic.twitter.com/Dru9oufqQA — Tania Shah (@Sam_Yes_VSS) June 16, 2018

The rail stop project is supported by state and federal tax dollars through a federal grant matched with state money. Emanuel was a one-time chief of staff to former President Barack Obama.

The Obama Center is still in the process of getting all local, state and federal approvals. One issue that has emerged is that the 23-story center would eat up a slice of historic Jackson Park. Some opponents of the project want the park spared, and want the center built on private land. – READ MORE

