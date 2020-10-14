Obama Preparing To Jump On Campaign Trail ‘Soon’ To Help Biden In Final Weeks Of Race

Former President Barack Obama is reportedly preparing to hit the campaign trail “soon” to actively help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the final weeks before the election.

“President Obama plans to hit the trail soon, in addition to all the other activities he’s undertaken all year in support of electing VP Biden – as he’s said, we all have to do everything we can to win on November 3,” one of Obama’s aides told ABC News.

Obama has already participated in various virtual fundraisers for Biden, who he gave a speech endorsing at the Democratic National Convention. However, he has yet to travel to any battleground states for his former vice president, likely in part because of the reduced number of appearances Biden has made amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee released a new video in which Obama encouraged Americans to learn about the voting options in their state. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --