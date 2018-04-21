Obama Praises The Parkland Kids — Article Will Make Gun Owners’ Heads Shake

Former President Barack Obama wrote an article TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People about the pro-gun control Parkland students.

Obama wrote that students like Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, “have the power so often inherent in youth: to see the world anew; to reject the old constraints, outdated conventions and cowardice too often dressed up as wisdom.”

The former president took aim at the NRA and its supporters in the piece as well.

“(B)y bearing witness to carnage, by asking tough questions and demanding real answers, the Parkland students are shaking us out of our complacency. The NRA’s favored candidates are starting to fear they might lose. Law-abiding gun owners are starting to speak out. As these young leaders make common cause with African Americans and Latinos—the disproportionate victims of gun violence—and reach voting age, the possibilities of meaningful change will steadily grow.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1