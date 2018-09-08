Obama on Trump: How hard can it be to say ‘Nazis are bad’? (VIDEO)

Former President Obama tore into President Trump on Friday over what he said was his failure to stand up to Nazi sympathizers.

OBAMA: "We are Americans. We're supposed to stand up to bullies. Not follow them. We're supposed to stand up to discrimination, and we're sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers… how hard can that be, to say that Nazis are bad?!" pic.twitter.com/gwxNv1HcvL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2018

In a fiery speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Obama directly took on Trump over one of the most controversial moments of his presidency, when he equivocated in offering blame for violence last summer between white supremacist and Nazis, and their opponents, last year in Charlottesville, Va. – READ MORE

Obama delivered a long rebuke of President Donald Trump in Illinois on Friday and specifically knocked the president for his reaction to the Charlottesville neo-Nazi marches last summer.

Nazis are bad. Now try saying “Radical Islam…” https://t.co/2jS4b8OgwJ — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

SEAL Team 6 member O’Neill shot back at the former president on Twitter, questioning when he would finally acknowledge the reality of radical Islamic terror. – READ MORE