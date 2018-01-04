Obama Officials ‘Regret’ Not Standing Up For Iranian Protesters Like Trump

Former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel and Senior National Security Adviser Dan Shapiro lamented his administration’s decision not to vocally support Iranian protesters in 2009 in an interview with the New York Times.

Obama offered only tepid support to thousands of Iranian protesters in 2009 drawing intense criticism. “For a lot of us who were in the administration, there is some regret,” Shapiro admitted, adding, “It’s inspiring to see Iranian citizens going into the streets to protest a brutal and corrupt regime.” Shapiro’s sentiments were shared by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who wrote in 2014, “I came to regret that we did not speak out more forcefully and rally others to do the same.”

Protests have rocked Iran for several days amid frustrations with the skyrocketing price of food and economic depression. Some protestors have chanted slogans calling for the removal of the Ayatollah Khamenei. Several protestors have been killed or jailed recently and the regime has blocked access to social media across the country.- READ MORE

