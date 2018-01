Obama Library Likely Violates National Monument Rules

Preservationist groups are warning that the planned Barack Obama Center in Chicago may violate federal laws against destroying sites placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Obama Center is currently planned to spread out over sections of three sites with history stretching back to 1869, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The portion of Jackson Park that Obama intends to disrupt with his massive new project includes the area where the World’s Columbian Exposition was staged in Jackson Park and the Midway in 1893. Created by famed architect Daniel Burnham—the man who planned New York’s Central Park—the Midway was placed on the historic site registry in 1972.

Obama’s center is also expected to disrupt a portion of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Washington Park, a site that was added to the registry in 2004. (BREITBART)

Former President Barack Obama may need some additional cash flow to get the Obama Presidential Center built in Chicago, according to a report.

The architects said the center needs an endowment of $1.5 billion, three times more than the amount raised for George W. Bush’s presidential center that opened in Dallas in 2013, Page Six’s Richard Johnson reports.

They attributed the high cost to the construction of both a library and museum. The architects said the expected $200 million cost of the buildings themselves likely will be closer to $300 million.

They noted Obama declined to do much fundraising for the center while still in office, Johnson reports. Sources told NBC 5 Obama is about to begin a major fundraising effort for the project. (NBC CHICAGO)

