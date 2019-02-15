Obama Judge Slaps Gag Order on Roger Stone’s Criticism of FBI, Mueller

A federal judge on Friday issued a gag order in the Mueller investigation’s case against longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, restricting both attorneys for both parties from making statements to the media or the public that could influence the outcome of the trial.

Why it matters: The gag order restricts Stone from making comments within the vicinity of the courthouse..

Stone, who filed a response opposing the gag order last week, is a notoriously brash and theatrical political operative who frequently posts on social media about his view that the Mueller investigation is a partisan “witch hunt.”

The judge did not say she would impose additional restrictions on Stone at this time, but may reconsider in the future. READ MORE: