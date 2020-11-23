Obama Jokes That Navy Seals Could Extract Trump From The White House

Former President Barack Obama joked Thursday night that Navy Seals could extract President Donald Trump from the White House if he refused to leave at the end of his presidency.

The former president discussed the upcoming Trump, Biden transition in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday evening where Kimmel asked if there were any hiding spots in the White House for people to hide if they were supposed to leave, according to the Hill.

Obama replied, “Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to dig them out.”

Obama’s comments come as Trump refuses to concede the election to former vice president Joe Biden. The president has mounted a number of legal challenges alleging that voter fraud occurred during the presidential election — and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the president does not intend to concede the election until these challenges have concluded.

.@PressSec reminds the press corps about the “inexcusable” transition President Trump received in 2016: “Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing.” pic.twitter.com/vMMcsZjY5O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2020

The former president’s wife Michelle Obama previously attacked Trump’s supporters in a statement celebrating reports that Biden had won, saying: “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”