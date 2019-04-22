Obama, Hillary Ripped For Refusing To Say ‘Christians’ After Sri Lankan Slaughter, Both Use Same Bizarre Term

Former President Barack Obama and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were ripped for their failure to use the word “Christian” in their responses to the devastating attacks in Sri Lankan on Sunday, instead referring to those slaughtered as “Easter worshippers.”

Spot the difference (Part 2). pic.twitter.com/NiFvGREgtL — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 22, 2019

Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/rOns0qtPxM — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 21, 2019

Not only was it notable that Obama and Clinton both used the term “Easter worshipers” in their reactions, but it was highlighted that the politicos were sure to use the word “Muslim” in responses to the horrific slaughter of Muslims in a New Zealand mosque last month.

Suicide bombers targeted churches and hotels on Sunday in Sri Lanka as Christians started their Easter festivities. The death toll has been estimated at 207, reportedly including citizens from the United States, and some 500 others suffered injuries. – READ MORE

