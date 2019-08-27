Obama gets political again, launches initiative to fight gerrymandering

Former President Barack Obama is back in the political arena, announcing a new initiative to combat partisan gerrymandering — though Republicans say the efforts are really about helping Democrats.

The “Redistricting U” program, which is part of the “All on the Line” campaign, aims to recruit and train individuals to take up the fight against drawing congressional districts based on partisan interests.

“Training is at the heart of organizing. It’s why I’ve always made it a priority — from my 2008 campaign until now,” Obama tweeted Monday. “And it’s why I’m proud to announce @allontheline’s in-person training initiative, Redistricting U.”

Republicans, though, have accused Democrats of making it sound like they want fairness — when in reality they are hoping to place their party in a better position.

"If anyone tells you that @EricHolder is 'fighting against gerrymandering' and for 'fair maps,' just look at the form his organization filed with the IRS," former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted last week. "The truth: their mission is to 'FAVORABLY POSITION DEMOCRATS FOR THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.'"