OBAMA, FBI, CIA COORDINATED in Anti-Trump Probe; Sen. Harry Reid asked James Comey to investigate Trump

Documents obtained by congressional investigators suggest possible coordination by Obama White House officials, the CIA and the FBI into the investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Story Highlights:

The “WH is running this meeting” – referring to the first time the DOJ and the FBI met to discuss interagency coordination on the case

Harry Reid wrote Comey citing reports of meetings between a Trump advisor and “high ranking sanctioned individuals” in Moscow as a reason for investigation of Trump

Reid’s vague letter offered no citations or sources for its assertions and can be directly tied to the FISA warrant for Carter Page

This sequence of events strongly suggests FBI encouraged Reid to write letter to legitimize its surveillance of Page

Documents demonstrate Reid was in contact with Comey about the letter

Lisa Page sent Strzok a link to the letter and said, “Here we go” – inferring they knew it would create public outcry for a Russian interference investigation

READ MORE:

