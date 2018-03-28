Politics Security
OBAMA, FBI, CIA COORDINATED in Anti-Trump Probe; Sen. Harry Reid asked James Comey to investigate Trump
Documents obtained by congressional investigators suggest possible coordination by Obama White House officials, the CIA and the FBI into the investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Story Highlights:
The “WH is running this meeting” – referring to the first time the DOJ and the FBI met to discuss interagency coordination on the case
Harry Reid wrote Comey citing reports of meetings between a Trump advisor and “high ranking sanctioned individuals” in Moscow as a reason for investigation of Trump
Reid’s vague letter offered no citations or sources for its assertions and can be directly tied to the FISA warrant for Carter Page
This sequence of events strongly suggests FBI encouraged Reid to write letter to legitimize its surveillance of Page
Documents demonstrate Reid was in contact with Comey about the letter
Lisa Page sent Strzok a link to the letter and said, “Here we go” – inferring they knew it would create public outcry for a Russian interference investigation
