Obama endorses Feinstein amid challenge from left

Former President Obama is endorsing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) as she faces a prominent Democratic challenger.

Obama said in a Friday statement that he was giving his “strong endorsement” and calling Feinstein “one of America’s most effective champions for progress to the Senate.”

“She’s always been an indispensable leader for California, and we became dear friends and partners in the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare and economic opportunity for everybody; to protect our planet from climate change, and our kids from gun violence,” he added.

Feinstein’s reelection campaign blasted out the announcement on Friday, noting the two had worked on “shared priorities” when Obama was a senator and during his administration. – READ MORE

