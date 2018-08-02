Obama endorses dozens of Dems, snubs Ocasio-Cortez

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed dozens of Democrats in races across the country, flexing his political muscle in the midterms and vowing to hit the stump for some of them before November.

Notably, the former president did not endorse liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her New York House race. The ‘democratic socialist’ has teamed up on the campaign trail with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but her high profile after defeating House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley in the primary has raised concerns in some corners of the party.

In New York, Obama endorsed two candidates—House hopeful Antonio Delgado and Anna Kaplan for a state Senate seat.

Among his most prominent endorsements were for Gavin Newsom for governor of California, Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia and Jacky Rosen, the Democrat running against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada. – READ MORE

