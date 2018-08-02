True Pundit

Politics

Obama endorses dozens of Dems, snubs Ocasio-Cortez

Posted on by
Share:

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed dozens of Democrats in races across the country, flexing his political muscle in the midterms and vowing to hit the stump for some of them before November.

Notably, the former president did not endorse liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her New York House race. The ‘democratic socialist’ has teamed up on the campaign trail with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but her high profile after defeating House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley in the primary has raised concerns in some corners of the party.

In New York, Obama endorsed two candidates—House hopeful Antonio Delgado and Anna Kaplan for a state Senate seat.

Among his most prominent endorsements were for Gavin Newsom for governor of California, Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia and Jacky Rosen, the Democrat running against incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada. – READ  MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Obama endorses dozens of Dems, snubs Ocasio-Cortez
Obama endorses dozens of Dems, snubs Ocasio-Cortez

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed dozens of Democrats in races across the country, flexing his political muscle in the midterms and vowing to hit the stump for some of them before November.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: