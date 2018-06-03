True Pundit

Obama Encourages Gun Controllers to Stay Committed ‘No Matter How Long It Takes’

Former President Barack Obama Encouraged Gun Control Proponents On Friday To Stay Committed To Securing New Gun Laws “no Matter How Long It Takes.”

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Obama tweeted that gun control proponents must not only push for a change in laws, but also in “leadership” to secure the new laws – READ MORE

Obama Encourages Gun Controllers to Stay Committed

Former President Barack Obama encouraged gun control proponents on Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, to stay committed to securing new gun laws "no matter how long it takes."

Breitbart Breitbart
