Obama Encourages Gun Controllers to Stay Committed ‘No Matter How Long It Takes’

Former President Barack Obama Encouraged Gun Control Proponents On Friday To Stay Committed To Securing New Gun Laws “no Matter How Long It Takes.”

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, show your commitment to keeping our kids safe from gun violence. Then, for everyone we’ve lost, take action to change our leadership and our laws until they reflect that commitment – no matter how long it takes. https://t.co/lraIwlQAgl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2018

Obama tweeted that gun control proponents must not only push for a change in laws, but also in “leadership” to secure the new laws – READ MORE

