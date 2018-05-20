Obama Education secretary: Pull children out of schools until gun laws change

Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan said Friday that it was “tragically necessary” for parents to pull their children out of school en masse until U.S. gun laws are changed.

In a tweet, the former Obama administration official asked what would happen if no children went to school until “gun laws changed to keep them safe.”

“My family is all in if we can do this at scale. Parents, will you please join us?” he asked.

Duncan’s plea comes one day after two shootings at two different schools on Friday, one of which killed 10 people at a Texas high school. Another shooting, later in the day, occurred outside of a graduation ceremony at a Georgia high school, where one person was killed and another was injured. – READ MORE

