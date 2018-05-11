Obama Defense Secretary — Ash “Heap” Carter — Slams Trump’s Peace Talks with North Korea

Funny, we don’t remember Ash “Heap” Carter or his boss Obama freeing any American prisoners from North Korea.

Or sitting down with North Korea’s leader.

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter warned on Friday that a potential promise by North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal should not be seen as “anything new,” and that the U.S. should seek to put a process in place for ensuring denuclearization.

“I think we need to wish the president well in these negotiations, but a new promise by North Korea isn’t really going to be anything new,” Carter said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“What we need to get is a plan where we can see – like the Iran agreement – step by step, and we can watch them dismantle what they have and the facilities that make them,” he added, referring to the Iran nuclear deal.

Carter’s comments came weeks before Trump travels to Singapore for a landmark meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

