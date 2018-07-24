Obama Crony Caught Up in Massive Fraud Scandal Dating Back to Barrack’s Reign

Liberals used to harp constantly about a Trump University “scandal” that never seemed to get off the ground, but could an “Obama University” scandal be about to implode?

That’s at least one possible takeaway from an article by The Daily Caller on Monday, which noted that the nation’s largest for-profit university is still under heavy scrutiny two years after it was purchased by a group close to Obama.

“The University of Phoenix is still facing a federal investigation more than two years after a private equity firm with close ties to former President Barack Obama made a deal to purchase the for-profit college, despite one executive’s promise to operate ‘with the highest ethical standards,’” The Daily Caller reported.

“The Vistria Group is run by Martin Nesbitt, who’s been described as Obama’s best friend and is also chairman of the Obama Foundation. The Apollo Education Group, which owns the University of Phoenix, agreed to be bought in February 2016, and Vistria completed the $1.1 billion purchase a year later.”

Apollo Education had been significantly affected by Obama-era regulations on for-profit institutions of higher learning, which saw its enrollment decline by over half, from a high of over half a million to 140,000 today.

Some of those regulations were rolled back under the Trump administration, yet the University of Phoenix continues to be under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. – READ MORE

There has been some debate over the past few years about how best to deal with American-born or naturalized citizens who betray the nation and join terrorist organizations.

Many Americans think such individuals should be stripped of their U.S. citizenship, given their betrayal of the nation. But it would appear that at least one liberal federal judge believes such a punishment for waging war against one’s own country is a step too far.

According to Fox News, that seemed to be the opinion of federal District Court Judge Staci Yandle — appointed in 2014 by former President Barack Obama — who rejected a bid by the government to strip the citizenship from a convicted terrorist who is drawing near a scheduled release date from federal prison.

That convicted terrorist is Iyman Faris, 49, a Pakistani man who obtained U.S. citizenship in 1999, worked as a truck driver in Ohio and was married to an American woman for a time.

Faris was arrested and ultimately convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2003 for the crime of aiding and abetting the al-Qaida terrorist organization by conducting surveillance on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City as part of a plot to cut the support cables for the famous structure.

At his trial it was shown that Faris had met with former al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden and had personally worked with Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the architect of the 9/11 terror attacks. – READ MORE

