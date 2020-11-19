Obama compares Trump to dictator who suppresses journalists, after his own admin targeted reporters

Former President Barack Obama on Sunday compared President Trump to a dictator who suppresses journalists – even though his own administration’s tainted record on press freedom included once secretly monitoring reporters, including Fox News.

Obama made the comparison during an appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” with host Scott Pelley. It came in response to Pelley asking the former commander-in-chief to give his thoughts on President Trump’s claims of voter fraud, as well as his supporters perpetuating those allegations.

“It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path,” Obama said.

(…)

Yet Obama’s time in office was by no means the paragon of a presidency bound by the rules of a liberal democratic republic. Court documents released in early 2013 showed that the Obama administration secretly monitored Fox News’ James Rosen – whom the FBI dubbed a “criminal co-conspirator,” despite never being charged with a crime.

The Justice Department also seized Rosen’s emails by evoking the Word War I-era Espionage Act, one of the United States’ most serious wartime laws. The same law was used in 1953 to charge and execute Julius and Ethel Rosenberg – two American communists – for allegedly passing secret information to the Soviet Union.

Rosen’s “crime” was that he had published information leaked by a government adviser regarding North Korea’s plans to conduct another nuclear test in response to U.N. sanctions. – READ MORE

