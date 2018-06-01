Obama compared Trump to ‘cartoon’ shortly after election

President Trump‘s election led former President Obama to question his judgment of the American people and compare Trump to a cartoon, according to an upcoming memoir by a longtime Obama aide.

In, “The World as It Is,” former aide Ben Rhodes writes that shortly after Trump won, Obama was at times optimistic and other times frustrated with the results.

According to an excerpt obtained by The New York Times, Obama sent Rhodes a message saying “There are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on the earth,” as he worked to cheer up staff over the election results.

But on another occasion, Obama questioned the American people.

“Maybe this is what people want. I’ve got the economy set up well for him. No facts. No consequences. They can just have a cartoon,” he said. “We’re about to find out just how resilient our institutions are, at home and around the world.”

He also asked on a trip to Peru a few weeks after the election: “What if we were wrong?” – READ MORE

