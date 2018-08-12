Obama Center Breaks Pledge Not to Remove Trees in Jackson Park

The Obama Presidential Center Has Already Started Destroying Dozens Of Age-old Trees In Chicago’s Jackson Park, Despite A Pledge Not To Start Removing Trees Until All Legal Paths Are Cleared.

The City of Chicago, the park district, and the Obama Center agreed to wait until a handful of lawsuits have developed before beginning preparations for construction, but the Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Obama Center’s promise has essentially been broken because the Chicago Park District has already begun destroying baseball diamonds and tearing out trees as part of the work associated with the Obama complex construction.

In January, the Obama Center promised that until the foundation had all permits secured and all lawsuits were satisfied, “there will be no trees removed or cut down.” But now, the Center claims that only the 19.3 acres upon which the center will sit is included in that promise, and the trees destroyed by the Park District are not on that acreage.

The Center’s claim is technically accurate. But the paper explains that the decades-old trees are being destroyed to make room for a track field that is being displaced by the impending construction of the Obama Center. One did not need to transpire without the other, so the moving of the track field is inextricably tied to the Obama Center, critics note.

The paper also points out that the Obama Center is impacting far and away more acreage and city facilities than just the area upon which the complex will eventually sit. – READ MORE

Construction has stalled on the Obama Presidential Library until at least 2019 while the federal government reviews a rental scheme that allowed the Obama Foundation to build its library in the middle of a historic park and around major streets on Chicago’s South Side.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Obama Foundation won’t give a specific timeline for construction but expects to begin building in 2019, more than two years after the project was unveiled. The library campus, which includes a digital archive of former president Barack Obama’s papers, meeting rooms, sports facilities, and a branch of the Chicago public library, is slated to open in 2021.

But before the Foundation can even break ground, the federal government must sign off on a city-approved land grant that gives the Foundation license to use part of a historic park — designed by Frederick Olmsted (the same man who designed New York City’s Central Park) and dating back to the close of the 19th century — and to close and reroute major streets.

The Foundation is technically “renting” the land from the City of Chicago for a nominal fee, something the park’s detractors — and there are many — say is a “sweetheart” deal, especially considering that the Obama Foundation could likely afford a higher payment, and that the library’s surrounding community could really use the cash. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1