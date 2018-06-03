True Pundit

Politics

Obama Calls on Supporters to ‘Change Our Leadership and Our Laws’

Posted on by
Share:

Vague feelings and ambiguous “change” — those were the main platforms of President Barack Obama during his time as a candidate, and it seems he’s going back to the same tired tropes when it comes to gun control.

On Friday, the former president used Twitter to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and posted an encouraging but incredibly hazy message to his followers.

“This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, show your commitment to keeping our kids safe from gun violence,” Obama declared. “Then, for everyone we’ve lost, take action to change our leadership and our laws until they reflect that commitment – no matter how long it takes.”

Obama’s way, it seems, is to “change our leadership and our laws.” Presumably he means vote in more Democrats and adopt liberal gun control measures like his hometown of Chicago — and that is where there’s a problem. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Obama Calls on Supporters to 'Change Our Leadership and Our Laws'
Obama Calls on Supporters to 'Change Our Leadership and Our Laws'

Barack Obama is calling for 'change' again. But do we really want to change America into Chicago?

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: