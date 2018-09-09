Obama Calls Benghazi A Wild Conspiracy Theory. Benghazi Hero Levels Him. (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama suggested on Friday that outrage over the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi — which resulted in the deaths of four Americans — was a result of “wild conspiracy theories.”

Shortly after Obama made his remarks, Kris Paronto, a former Army Ranger who was a private security contractor working for the CIA at the CIA annex in Benghazi, slammed Obama.

Paronto, who is credited with saving approximately 20 people during the attack, wrote on Twitter:

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018

Former President Barack Obama slammed tens of millions of Americans during his speech on Friday, claiming that they were paranoid, divisive, and resentful.

"Neither party has been exclusively responsible for us going backwards instead of forwards," Obama said. "But I have to say this because sometimes we hear a plague on both your houses."