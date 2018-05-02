Obama Bros. Speechless After Netanyahu Exposes Iran Deal Lies

The Vaunted “echo Chamber” That President Barack Obama’s Aide Ben Rhodes Created To Sell The Iran Deal Was Quiet On Monday, In The Aftermath Of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Revelations Of New Intelligence Proving That Iran Had Lied To The World About Its Nuclear Weapons Program.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who said in 2015 that the U.S. had “absolute knowledge” about Iran’s past military uses of nuclear research, had nothing to say on his Twitter feed.

Former UN Ambassador Samantha Power, who urged Congress not to reject the Iran deal in 2015, was active on Twitter, but said nothing about the new revelations about Iran.

Former National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor — one of the co-founders of the “Obama bros.” podcast, Pod Save America, found time to call Trump an “idiot” on Twitter, but said nothing about the Iran news.

And Rhodes himself, who established the pro-Iran deal “echo chamber,” said nothing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1