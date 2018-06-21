Obama Breaks Silence on Family Separation After Claims He Kept His Own Immigrant Crisis ‘Quiet’

Following claims that he kept the child immigrant crisis during his own presidency “quiet,” former President Barack Obama is breaking his silence on the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings, which separates undocumented families at the border.

In a lengthy Facebook post in honor of World Refugee Day, the former president slammed the current policy by asking readers to put themselves in the shoes of immigrants who are “desperate to flee persecution”:

That’s the reality for so many of the families whose plights we see and heart-rending cries we hear. And to watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents’ arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together? Do we look away, or do we choose to see something of ourselves and our children?

After all, almost all of us were strangers once, too. Whether our families crossed the Atlantic, the Pacific, or the Rio Grande, we’re only here because this country welcomed them in, and taught them that to be an American is about something more than what we look like, how our last names sound, or the way we worship. To be an American is to have a shared commitment to an ideal – that all of us are created equal, and all of us deserve the chance to become something better.

Obama’s statement also follows a claim from Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) that his own administration attempted to keep the child immigrant crisis — which involved officials detaining such children in cages — “very quiet.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1