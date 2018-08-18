Obama Appointees Stripped Security Clearance from Man Who Got Too Close to Anti-Trump Spy Ring

President Donald Trump has been massively attacked over security clearance being stripped from ex-CIA director John Brennan. However, when President Barack Obama’s appointees did something similar, there were crickets from the establishment media.

(…)

Although some have been outraged by Trump’s action and have even claimed “obstruction,” this is not the first security clearance stripped during his tenure. In fact, in May 2017, according to The Washington Times, Obama appointees stripped a Trump supporter of his clearance.

In a move that could be called “obstruction” by some, Pentagon Office of Net Assessment strategist Adam Lovinger “was stripped of his security clearance by Obama-appointed officials.” This came “after he complained of questionable government contracts to Stefan Halper, the FBI informant who spied on the Trump presidential campaign.”

They then “relegated him to clerical chores” in spite of his 12 years of work as a strategist. Lovinger’s attorney, Sean M. Bigley, told The Washington times that Lovinger had actually complained about the “Halper contracts in the fall of 2016.”

“Mr. Bigley filed a complaint July 18 with the Pentagon’s senior ethics official, charging that Mr. Lovinger’s superiors misused the security clearance process to punish him. He said his client complained about excessive ‘sweetheart’ deals for Mr. Halper and for a ‘best friend’ of Chelsea Clinton.” – READ MORE

Former Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata said former CIA director John Brennan is a “clear and present danger” to the United States and wants to “overthrow” President Donald Trump.

Tata said Brennan’s tweets disparaging Trump and calling for his removal is enough to revoke his security clearance.

Brennan has also claimed that Trump’s insistence on no collusion is “hogwash.”

“He spied on American citizens and lied in front of Congress about that spying,” Tata said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

(…)

“John Brennan is a clear and present danger and a threat to this nation,” Tata concluded.

“He supports the overthrow of this particular president. And he needed to have his access to information revoked.”

Someone who advocates the overthrow of the government is defined as “Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates … the duty necessity, desirability or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States.” – READ MORE