Obama Appointee Blocks North Carolina from Requiring Voter ID

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs has delayed a decision on North Carolina voter ID legislation until next week.

Judge Biggs, an Obama appointee, has temporarily blocked measures that would require legal identification at the ballot box in 2020. Notification of the delay was appended to NAACP et al v. Cooper, one of two lawsuits challenging the new restrictions. The decision comes just before a statewide mailing which would explain them.

“The court gave advance notice that it will rule with plaintiffs and preliminarily enjoin the photo voter ID law next week,” Caitlin Swain, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in an e-mail statement. “We are awaiting the full order, gratified that the court is intervening to prevent this discriminatory law from impeding North Carolinians equal access to the ballot.”

North Carolina’s State Board of Elections opposed the injunction when it was originally requested in September, but State Board spokesperson Patrick Gannon said Friday morning that it will be up to Attorney General Josh Stein to decide what action, if any, will be taken. Meanwhile, Stein spokesperson Laura Brewer indicated the Attorney General’s Office will not decide on its approach until the full order is released. – READ MORE