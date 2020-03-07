Obama-appointed doctor made the call to bring 14 coronavirus-infected Americans back from Japan

It’s been roughly three years since Obama left office and his minions are still wreaking havoc.

As it turns out, the fourteen American citizens who tested positive for coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were brought back by none other than Obama-appointed doctor William Walters.

Who in the State Department actually made the decision? That’s a very good question.

According to a State Department briefing, the missions were carried out by the Directorate of Operational Medicine within the Bureau of Medical Services. You might think that sounds like it would be part of HHS or NIH, but the Bureau of Medical Services is actually an arm of the State Department.

The Directorate of Operational Medicine is a part of the Bureau assigned to deal with crisis response with a $250 million portfolio and a lot of employees that almost no one outside D.C. ever heard of. At least unless you remember an event at which Barack Obama honored Dr. William Walters, the head of the Directorate, for evacuating Ebola patients to the United States.

Walters got his job in 2011. He’s a relic of the Obama era. That doesn’t mean that his politics are those of his former boss. But this is not about him. It’s about the reality that the White House doesn’t make many of the most vital decisions and doesn’t even know that they’re being made until it’s too late. – READ MORE

