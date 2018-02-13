Obama Aide Was Busted For Taking Upskirt Photos Of Women Around DC

An official in Barack Obama’s White House resigned in 2016 because he was arrested for taking pictures up women’s skirts on DC Metrorail cars, according to the Daily Mail.

The official, William Mendoza, was the executive director of the White House Initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education until he resigned in November 2016. Mendoza was convicted after pleading guilty in January 2017 to attempted voyeurism, a misdemeanor.

According to the Daily Mail, he used his government-issued iPhone — during work hours — to take the photos and resigned as the Department of Education was readying an investigation into his behavior.

He also allegedly viewed a video on his phone of a woman undressing in a changing room in a clothing store. – READ MORE

President Trump grants substantially more access to photographers compared to former President Barack Obama, according to a New York Times photographer who covered both administrations.

“We’re getting a lot more, I mean from a photographer’s standpoint, we get a lot more access to the president. I see him more on a daily basis than we did with Barack Obama,” Mills said.

The veteran photographer said more access to the president and the Oval Office allows them to be creative and give people a better idea of what’s happening in the room.- READ MORE