Obama Adviser Cornered: Says Paying Iran OK Because It Was the End of Obama’s Term (VIDEO)

According to the Washington Examiner, former senior Obama adviser Ben Rhodes — who played an integral role in bringing about the Iran nuclear deal — was pressed suprisingly hard about the developments by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, but Rhodes’ answers left much to be desired.

Rhodes initially attempted to dance around whether this incident occurred before or after the deal was signed, a rather key point that he never fully addressed, and repeatedly referenced how it was Iran’s “own money” — which the country should have access to, in his view — that was being discussed.

When Blitzer pointed out that no U.S. banks wanted to participate in the scheme — as they rightly viewed it as in violation of sanctions — Rhodes blew that off as no big deal since the exchange never occurred.

“First of all, this was a single license that was granted that was never even used,” Rhodes said. “And the fact that, here we are, (Republicans) got what they wanted, they tore up the Iran deal, they scrapped the Iran deal.”

Oh, okay, so since the illicit license to bypass economic sanctions was never actually used, it must have been okay then? And since the Iran deal has since been scrapped, what’s the big worry? No harm, no foul, right? – READ MORE

