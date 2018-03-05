Oakland Mayor Received over 1,000 ‘Angry Calls’ After Defying ICE

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf received over 1,000 “angry calls” in protest against her decision last weekend to warn illegal aliens of an impending raid by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Schaaf — who told the Washington Post, “I definitely consider myself part of the resistance” — angered ICE officials, who made 232 arrests over several days but said that 800 illegal aliens evaded arrest due to her warning. Many of the illegal aliens targeted in the raid already had criminal convictions, according to ICE officials.

The East Bay Times reports:

The rough, subjective tally, as of Friday afternoon? Love her decision: 153. Hate it: 1,037.

The 1,190 calls, emails and voicemails, a few dozen of which were reviewed by this news agency, are another indication of how deeply Americans are divided on immigration. In a world in which anonymous comments flood social media, upset citizens will still sometimes pick up the phone. And while the angriest of them did not leave their name, others did and asked for a call back. – READ MORE

