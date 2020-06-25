Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf: Not Just ‘Defund the Police,’ but ‘Replace the Police’

LOS ANGELES, California — Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland, California, told a meeting of Democratic mayors on Tuesday morning that it was necessary not just to “defund the police,” but to “replace the police.”

Schaaf joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and several other Democratic mayors on a Zoom meeting to discuss police reform.

The meeting included Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs; and Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin, along with Schaaf and Garcetti. It also included Rep. Karen Bass (D-LA), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, who is considered a potential vice presidential candidate for presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

Schaaf talked about “the evil of structural racism, that is everywhere, including in our justice system.” She said that “snap decisions” by police were more likely to be influenced by racial bias.

She boasted that her city had reduced the number of discretionary stops of African Americans by 62%, though she did not say whether that had a positive or negative influence on the city’s high violent crime rate, which rose 7% last year.

She added that Oakland planned not only to “reform the police,” but to “replace the police” with other forms of intervention, such as using trained mental health professionals. – READ MORE

