True Pundit

Security Sports

O.J. SIMPSON CONFESSES MURDERS (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

O.J. Simpson had his lawyer call Judith Regan, the woman who published his book, ‘If I Did It,’ and said flat-out Simpson murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman … this according to Regan herself.

This is the most damning part of the special, “OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” which will air Sunday on Fox. TMZ got this exclusive clip.

It’s really stunning … Regan says Simpson’s lawyer said the book couldn’t be titled “I Did It” because Simpson needed cover in dealing with his children.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

O.J. Simpson, Confesses Murders to Book Publisher Judith Regan
O.J. Simpson, Confesses Murders to Book Publisher Judith Regan

O.J. Simpson had his lawyer confess to murder of Nicole Brown Simpson to book publisher Judith Regan.
TMZ TMZ
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: