O.J. SIMPSON CONFESSES MURDERS (VIDEO)

O.J. Simpson had his lawyer call Judith Regan, the woman who published his book, ‘If I Did It,’ and said flat-out Simpson murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman … this according to Regan herself.

This is the most damning part of the special, “OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” which will air Sunday on Fox. TMZ got this exclusive clip.

It’s really stunning … Regan says Simpson’s lawyer said the book couldn’t be titled “I Did It” because Simpson needed cover in dealing with his children.

READ MORE:

