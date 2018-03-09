Security Sports
O.J. SIMPSON CONFESSES MURDERS (VIDEO)
O.J. Simpson had his lawyer call Judith Regan, the woman who published his book, ‘If I Did It,’ and said flat-out Simpson murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman … this according to Regan herself.
This is the most damning part of the special, “OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” which will air Sunday on Fox. TMZ got this exclusive clip.
It’s really stunning … Regan says Simpson’s lawyer said the book couldn’t be titled “I Did It” because Simpson needed cover in dealing with his children.
TMZ