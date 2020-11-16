NYTimes Exposed “Massive Scheme” By Democrats In Pennsylvania’s Election System… In 1994

As Trump’s solid lead on election night in Pennsylvania leaked away overnight (in mysterious and allegedly nefarious ways), many were left wondering just what happened. Well, there was no fraud, that’s for sure, according to the establishment leftists and rightists and the media… it’s all a vast right wing conspiracy.

Headline-writers and talking-heads were quick to dismiss any allegations, 100s of affadavits, and video evidence of fraud, proclaiming any and all suggestions of fraud are “baseless claims” and an “unprecedented” attack on Democracy… etc…

However, this kind of systemic fraud is anything but unprecedented in Pennsylvania. As none other than The New York Times wrote in February 1994…

“Saying Philadelphia’s election system had collapsed under “a massive scheme” by Democrats to steal a State Senate election in November, a Federal judge today took the rare step of invalidating the vote and ordered the seat filled by the Republican candidate.”

Judge Newcomer ruled that the Democratic campaign of William G. Stinson had stolen the election from Bruce S. Marks in North Philadelphia’s Second Senatorial District through an elaborate fraud in which hundreds of residents were encouraged to vote by absentee ballot even though they had no legal reason — like a physical disability or a scheduled trip outside the city — to do so… (emphasis ours) – READ MORE

