NYTimes Admits “Trump Got From NATO Everything Obama Ever Asked For”

Did something get into the water at the New York Times? Because the latest from their Editorial Board – which “represents the opinions of the board, its editor and the publisher,” is entitled:

Trump Got From NATO Everything Obama Ever Asked For

It begins:

Now that the smoke has cleared from the NATO summit meeting, the most tangible result is apparent: President Trump advanced President Barack Obama’s initiative to keep the allies on track to shoulder a more equitable share of NATO’s costs. Mr. Trump even signed on to a tough statement directed at Russia. For once he saw eye to eye with his predecessor. –New York Times

To be sure, the Times dings Trump for bruising a few EU egos (while making his Chief of Staff John Kelly cringe during a particularly blunt public excoriation of Germany), and they rebuke the President for suggesting the US might withdraw from NATO if military spending targets aren’t met by member nations. At the end of the day, however, the New York Times just gave President Trump massive credit for achieving significant progress on a longstanding dispute over fairness and commitments. – READ MORE

NATO’s secretary general agreed on Wednesday that President Trump’s call for other members to boost their defense spending under the military alliance is having an effect, and promised that other NATO members would soon be chipping in more.

Trump was in Belgium Wednesday to keep up his complaint that other NATO members are “not paying what they should,” and said it’s an “unfair burden” to the U.S.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed.

“We all agree that we have to do more,” he said in a joint appearance with Trump. “I agree with you that we have to do make sure that our allies are investing more. And last year was the biggest increase in defense spending across Europe and Canada in that generation.”

“Why was that last year?” Trump asked.

“It’s also because of your leadership, because of your carried message,” Stoltenberg said.

“They won’t write that, but that’s OK,” Trump replied, referring to members of the press.

“No, I have said it before, but the thing is that it really has,” Stoltenberg said. “And your message is having an impact, and we are going to build on that to make sure that we have further increases.” – READ MORE

