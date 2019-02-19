NYT Writer Says GOP Seeks To ‘Demonize’ Democrats As ‘Left-Wing Crazies’

On Monday, a writer for The New York Times, panicked that the GOP will effectively attack the Democratic Party in 2020 for their embrace of infanticide, anti-Semitism, and race toward socialism, wrote that the GOP effort was “meant to strangle the new Democratic majority in its infancy” and that the GOP was using “hardball tactics.”

Writer Sheryl Gay Stolberg tried her best to limn the Republicans as malevolent, asserting that they “demonize” Democrats. She began her desperate defense by writing:

In the 116th Congress, if you’re a Democrat, you’re either a socialist, a baby killer or an anti-Semite. That, at least, is what Republicans want voters to think, as they seek to demonize Democrats well in advance of the 2020 elections by painting them as left-wing crazies who will destroy the American economy, murder newborn babies and turn a blind eye to bigotry against Jews.

Stolberg asserted that the GOP effort to target the Democrats for their support of abortion and socialism was “set in motion this month by President Trump” at his State of the Union Address, when he referenced “new calls to adopt socialism in our country” and termed legislation from Democrats in New York and Virginia as permitting “a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth.” Stolberg said Trump had “mischaracterized” the Democrats’ legislation.

Stolberg cited the GOP targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for her anti-Semitism and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” as socialist. – READ MORE