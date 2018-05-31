NYT Whitewashes Democrats’ Ties To Anti-Semite Farrakhan

The New York Times whitewashed several Democrats’ ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in an article that ran in Wednesday’s paper.

Farrakhan is a notorious racist and anti-Semite who has praised Adolf Hitler as a “very great man,” called white people “devils,” blamed Jews in Hollywood for gay marriage and described Jews as “satanic.”

Several congressional Democrats have ties to Farrakhan and the leaders of Women’s March have publicly declared their support for him.

The Times’s article on Wednesday focused on Democratic congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn, a former journalist running to replace Virginia Republican Rep. Tom Garrett. Virginia Republicans have accused Cockburn of anti-Semitism over an anti-Israel book that she authored in 1991.

The Times portrayed the accusations against Cockburn as emblematic of a larger battle on the Left.

“[F]or the Democratic Party, Ms. Cockburn’s candidacy could come to represent more than a single House seat,” wrote reporters Thomas Kaplan and Michael Tackett. The two reporters went on to paint a misleading picture of Democratic ties to Farrakhan:

The Democratic National Committee’s deputy chairman, Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota, has spent years trying to get beyond past associations with Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam. But conservative news media continues to try to tar Democrats by linking them to Mr. Farrakhan, and Mr. Trump has used his Middle East policies to try to drive a wedge between Jewish voters and the Democratic Party — even as openly anti-Semitic candidates in Wisconsin, Illinois and California run for office as Republicans. – READ MORE

