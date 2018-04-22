NYT Reporter Reveals Sickening Sex Harassment… From Hillary’s Campaign

A female New York Times reporter is accusing one of the campaign teams in the 2016 election of repeated sexism and degrading comments toward women. No, not that campaign team: Actually, the claim is against Hillary Clinton.

“In an upcoming book, New York Times reporter Amy Chozick relays multiple examples of sexism she faced while covering the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign,” explained The Washington Free Beacon.

“While Chozick refers to Clinton’s female staffers by name in the book, she refers to Clinton’s male press staffers anonymously as ‘The Guys,’ giving them nicknames like Brown Loafers Guy, Policy Guy, and Original Guy, the worst of the bunch,” relayed the Beacon.

According to the book’s preview obtained by The Post, the female reporter Chozick was repeatedly dismissed by Clinton’s team because of her gender.

“They ask if there are any other Times reporters, preferably male, that they could talk to instead of her,” explained The Post’s review.

“The undercurrent of sexism spills over when Chozick and Original Guy spar over whether a prior conversation can go on the record, and he randomly paraphrases a crude line from ‘Thank You for Smoking,’ a 2005 film in which a reporter sleeps with a lobbyist for information. ‘I didn’t know I had to say it was off the record when I was inside you,” relayed The Post.

Read more at westernjournal.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1