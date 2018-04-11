NYT Prints Op-Ed Defending Teddy Kennedy For Leaving A Woman To Drown, Calls ‘Chappaquiddick’ Film ‘Fake History’

But in a truly stunning op-ed in The New York Times, Teddy biographer Neil Gabler says that Chappaquiddick is in fact too harsh on Senator Kennedy — who is depicted in the film as confused and remorseful throughout the situation, and a victim of his family’s predations as well as his own weakness.

According to Gabler, the real victim of Chappaquiddick is Kennedy:

Ted Kennedy has not passed into the public domain in this sense, so one tampers with his life at the peril of turning it into tawdry melodrama. This is especially true of the Kennedy family, who remain politically active, and divisive.

According to Gabler, Chappaquiddick is a smear job — despite the fact that the movie doesn’t imply that Kennedy was even drunk (which he likely was) or that he was having an affair with Kopechne (which he may have been). Gabler’s real complaint is that people may begin to see Kennedy for the monstrous human being he was, even if you agreed with his politics:

Fake history is no better than fake news; it’s maybe worse. It is very possible that over time, through the osmosis of social media, the despicable Kennedy of this movie will eradicate the honorable if flawed real one. – READ MORE

