NYT Poll Drops Bomb On Democrats

According to a new New York Times tax cut poll, a majority of Americans now officially approve of “Armageddon” and appreciate those “crumbs” their employers are giving them.

Back in December, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi infamously warned Americans that the Republicans’ $1.5 trillion tax cut would be “the end of the world.”

But the numbers never lie, and more and more of the 80% of Americans who will ultimately see more money in their wallets because of the tax reform bill are realizing that the Democrats and the left-leaning media sold them a bill of goods on the allegedly apocalyptic tax law.

The Times reports that 51% of Americans now approve of the GOP’s new tax law; 46% now disapprove. The poll (conducted Feb 5-11) shows a 5% increase in approval since January and a dramatic 14% increase since December, when Trump signed the Republican-crafted bill into law.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *