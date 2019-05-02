NYT: New Details Emerge About Connection Of Bidens To Ukrainian Corruption Scandal

In a report highlighted by President Trump Wednesday, The New York Timesprovides new details that have emerged about Hunter Biden’s connection to a Ukrainian political corruption scandal as the government has reopened an investigation into a company which once paid Hunter as much as $50,000 a month. That company, Burisma Holdings, was being targeted by Ukraine’s top prosecutor — a prosecutor Hunter’s father, Vice President Joe Biden, pressured the Ukrainian government to remove.

Trump promoted the Times’ report by retweeting a post by co-author Kenneth P. Vogel: “NEW: The BIDENS are entangled in a Ukrainian corruption scandal:@JoeBiden pushed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor seen as corrupt,” tweeted Vogel, linking to his report. “BUT the prosecutor had opened a case into a company that was paying HUNTER BIDEN. The Bidens say they never discussed it.”

NEW: The BIDENS are entangled in a Ukrainian corruption scandal:@JoeBiden pushed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor seen as corrupt.

BUT the prosecutor had opened a case into a company that was paying HUNTER BIDEN.

The Bidens say they never discussed it. https://t.co/tblUPYPJMG — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 2, 2019

In what the Times describes as one of Biden’s “most memorable performances,” the then-vice president went to Kiev in March 2016​ and “threatened to withhold $1 billion in United States loan guarantees if Ukraine’s leaders did not dismiss the country’s top prosecutor , who had been accused of turning a blind eye to corruption in his own office and among the political elite.” – READ MORE