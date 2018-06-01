True Pundit

NYT Lies About Trump Crowd Size, Then Admits Crowd Was 550% Bigger Than It Said

Thus, it was a bit of a surprise to see an article from The New York Times by a reporter who was at the rally initially assert that a mere 1,000 people had showed up for the event.

“This is the way they demean and disparage. They are very dishonest people who don’t ‘get’ me, and never did!” he added.

According to The Daily Caller, that tweet from Trump calling out The Times appears to have caught the paper’s attention, as it quickly corrected the rather blatant mistake and reporter Julie Davis admitted her mistake in a sort of non-apology.

“President @realDonaldTrump is correct about his crowd last night. My estimate was way off, and we have corrected our story to reflect the fire marshal’s estimate of 5,500 people. When we get it wrong, we say so,” she tweeted.

A correction was made in the body of the article and added to the bottom of the story, which read: “An earlier version of this article cited an incorrect figure for the number of people attending President Trump’s rally. While no exact figure is available, the fire marshal’s office estimated that approximately 5,500 people attended the rally, not about 1,000 people.”- READ MORE

NYT Lies About Trump Crowd Size, Then Admits Crowd Was 550% Bigger Than It Said
'When we get it wrong, we say so.'

