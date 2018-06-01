NYT Lies About Trump Crowd Size, Then Admits Crowd Was 550% Bigger Than It Said

Thus, it was a bit of a surprise to see an article from The New York Times by a reporter who was at the rally initially assert that a mere 1,000 people had showed up for the event.

The Failing and Corrupt @nytimes estimated the crowd last night at “1000 people,” when in fact it was many times that number – and the arena was rockin’. This is the way they demean and disparage. They are very dishonest people who don’t “get” me, and never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“This is the way they demean and disparage. They are very dishonest people who don’t ‘get’ me, and never did!” he added.

According to The Daily Caller, that tweet from Trump calling out The Times appears to have caught the paper’s attention, as it quickly corrected the rather blatant mistake and reporter Julie Davis admitted her mistake in a sort of non-apology.

President @realDonaldTrump is correct about his crowd last night. My estimate was way off, and we have corrected our story to reflect the fire marshal’s estimate of 5,500 people. When we get it wrong, we say so. https://t.co/AX2JkAMyh4 https://t.co/2LbfmkiSti — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) May 30, 2018

“President @realDonaldTrump is correct about his crowd last night. My estimate was way off, and we have corrected our story to reflect the fire marshal’s estimate of 5,500 people. When we get it wrong, we say so,” she tweeted.

A correction was made in the body of the article and added to the bottom of the story, which read: “An earlier version of this article cited an incorrect figure for the number of people attending President Trump’s rally. While no exact figure is available, the fire marshal’s office estimated that approximately 5,500 people attended the rally, not about 1,000 people.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1