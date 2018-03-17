NYT, LA Times Reporters Praise Berkeley Student Writing “Kill Cops,” “F*** White People”

The New York Times’ and Los Angeles Times’ journos on Twitter lauded a UC Berkeley student who wrote, “kill cops” and “f*** white people.”

The writers praised Antifa supporter Ismael Chamu on Twitter, following a glowing LA Times article Monday: “He attends elite UC Berkeley but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups. Soon, he’ll be scrambling to find new shelter,” Far Left Watch reported.

Berkeley police charged Chamu with felony vandalism and possession of materials to vandalize in July after the student activist allegedly scrawled “f*** white people,” “f*** the police,” “kill cops,” “kill yuppies,” “class war,” and “eat the rich” with spray paint on fences and cars.

The LA Times’ Chamu piece chronicled the UC Berkeley student’s academic achievement despite housing difficulties. The Times updated its 45-paragraph article post-publication with three paragraphs dedicated to Chamu’s vandalism.

“Ismael Chamu is a remarkable young man,” The New York Times correspondent Jose A. Del Real said, linking the LA Times piece. “Please take some time to read this profile of a young man trying to escape poverty.” – READ MORE

